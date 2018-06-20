Zimbabwe 'will not repeat its mistakes'
Zimbabwe's foreign minister says the country will not repeat the mistakes of the past under President Emmerson Mnangagwa as all thoughts turn to next month's election.

Sibusiso Moyo told the BBC's Fergal Keane things had changed in the southern African state.

