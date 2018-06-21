Whistleblowers: MSF staff 'used local prostitutes'

Video

Aid workers at charity Medecins Sans Frontieres used local prostitutes and bragged of exploiting vulnerable women while working in Africa, whistleblowers have claimed.

Female former employees told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the behaviour was widespread.

The charity said it does not tolerate "abuse, harassment or exploitation".

