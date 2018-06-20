Media player
'Of course Senegal will win the World Cup' - Fans react to opening game win
Senegal beat Poland 2-1 in their opening game of the World Cup, prompting celebrations in Moscow and Dakar.
Many fans have travelled to Russia, and they saw the Lions of Teranga win their first game at a World Cup since 2002.
