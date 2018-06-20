Inside South Sudan's civil war

Video

Five years of civil war in the world's youngest nation has left almost two-thirds of the population in need of food aid.

Hopes have been raised for peace in South Sudan after the meeting on Wednesday between the country's President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar, the first between the bitter rivals for two years.

The BBC has gained rare access to report from the country, the most dangerous place in the world to be an aid worker.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson