Meet the teacher who wears a school uniform

Alex Maina Kariuki is a school principal in Kenya with a difference. He insists on wearing the same school uniform as his students.
BBC Africa's One Minute Stories went to meet him to find out why.
Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu.
24 Jun 2018
