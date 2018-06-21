Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why farms in Zimbabwe were confiscated
Many white farmers in Zimbabwe were forced to leave their land under Robert Mugabe. But now the new government might give some of them permission to return. Here's why.
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window