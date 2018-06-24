Meet 10-year-old DJ Switch

Media player
Meet the 10-year-old DJ taking Ghana by storm
DJ Switch is no ordinary schoolgirl.
BBC's Africa's What's New spoke to the 10-year-old, the youngest ever winner at Ghana's annual DJ Awards.
24 Jun 2018
