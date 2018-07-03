I was detained in 'the fridge' for 85 days
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the activist held without charge in a notorious jail

Political activist Amjed Farid explains what life is like for people like him in Sudan, and why he speaks out against the government.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Mark Sedgwick.

Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Sudan's election - in 60 seconds