From pitch to plough: Life after football

Senegal's Ferdinand Coly on life after football
As Senegal gets off to a flying start in Russia, thoughts turn to the country’s last appearance at the World Cup.
It was in Korea-Japan in 2002 and the Lions of the Teranga reached the quarterfinals. A pillar of the dream team’s defence was Ferdinand Coly. Sixteen years on, his life has changed in a surprising way.
Video journalist : Maxime Le Hegarat
23 Jun 2018
