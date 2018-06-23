Panicked crowds after Ethiopia blast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopia blast panics crowds
Ethiopia's prime minister has condemned an attack on a huge rally where he had been speaking, calling it an attempt to undermine the country's unity.
The BBC's team at the rally captured the confused aftermath of the explosion.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window