Panicked crowds after Ethiopia blast
Ethiopia's prime minister has condemned an attack on a huge rally where he had been speaking, calling it an attempt to undermine the country's unity.

The BBC's team at the rally captured the confused aftermath of the explosion.

  • 23 Jun 2018
