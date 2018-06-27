'Afro hair is what we were born with'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why natural hair is empowering for women
Abena Hagan hopes to inspire Afro-Caribbean women to embrace their identities by accepting natural hair, while also providing positive role models for the next generation of black and mixed-race children.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window