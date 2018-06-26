Eritrean and Ethiopian delegates meet
Eritrean and Ethiopian delegates meet for key talks

Ethiopia has greeted a delegation from neighbouring Eritrea for the first time in 20 years.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, leading to hopes that the two countries could reconcile a border dispute dating back to 1998.

