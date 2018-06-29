Can paying schoolgirls help South Sudan?

Media player
Can paying girls to go to school help South Sudan?
Since its independence South Sudan has suffered from civil war and famine and a large proportion of children do not go to school in the country.
However, a programme, run by the country's ministry of education and funded by the UK government, is trying to increase school attendance by giving cash to girls.
29 Jun 2018
