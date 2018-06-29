Can paying schoolgirls help South Sudan?
Video

Since its independence South Sudan has suffered from civil war and famine and a large proportion of children do not go to school in the country.

However, a programme, run by the country's ministry of education and funded by the UK government, is trying to increase school attendance by giving cash to girls.

  • 29 Jun 2018
