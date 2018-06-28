Meet the 10-year-old creating hyper-real art
Kareem Waris Olamilekan: A young Nigerian artist with grand plans

Kareem Waris Olamilekan is a young Nigerian artist inspired by the artists Michelangelo and Arinze Stanley Egbengwu.

He told BBC Africa's What's New programme about his artistic journey in this One Minute Story.

  • 28 Jun 2018
