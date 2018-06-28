Aftermath of Kenya market blaze

Video

Rescue workers and traders in Kenya are assessing the wreckage of the fire that killed at least 15 people at Gikomba market in the capital, Nairobi.

More than 70 people were also injured in the blaze, which broke out in the middle of the night, destroying many properties.

Gikomba is one of the largest open-air markets in the city, selling second-hand clothes, shoes and vegetables - and also has timber yards, where the fire is believed to have started.