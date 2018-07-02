'Peace would mean we could go home'

Media player
Teacher shares hopes for South Sudan after ceasefire deal
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his rival, rebel leader Riek Machar, have signed an agreement to try to end five years of civil war.
Teacher Obieny Deng Agok, who fled South Sudan in 2015 to escape the violence, shares his hopes for the country.
Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick
02 Jul 2018
