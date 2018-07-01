The women paid to cry at funerals
Video

The women paid to cry at the funerals of strangers

Professional mourners in Ghana make a living by attending the funerals of strangers.

BBC Africa One Minute Stories went along to find out more.

Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah.

  • 01 Jul 2018
