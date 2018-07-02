Media player
Mandela: South African president 'needs to be stronger'
Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, says South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, needs to be 'stronger' to lead South Africa forward.
Mandela told Today that he had confidence in the president and feels Ramaphosa will have more power to "push his agenda" after the elections in 2019.
02 Jul 2018
