Why has Tilapia been banned in Ghana?
Video

The Ghanaian government has banned all imports of Tilapia fish.

Tilapia farmer Janefa Sodji hopes the ban will have a positive effect on the industry in Ghana, although some people have raised concerns.

Video journalist: Sulley Lansah

  • 06 Jul 2018
