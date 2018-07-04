Video

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has visited the famous nightclub built in honour of legendary musician Fela Kuti in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

Fela, who died in 1997, pioneered the Afrobeat sound and was known for his sexual exploits, marijuana smoking and being a fearless critic of military rule.

The French leader - who spent six months as an intern at the French embassy in Lagos in the early 2000s - told reporters travelling with him: "I like Nigeria a lot. It's an appealing country. I've got a lot of memories... that haven't left me".