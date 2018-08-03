Somali model wants to change the world
Video

Somali model Zakarie Ali wants to change the world

Somali Zakarie Ali came to Finland at the age of three and more than 17 years later he's working as a model.

The 20-year-old told BBC Africa's One Minute stories that he wants to use his career to help others.

Video journalist: Laura Koski

Producer: Naima Mohamud

  • 03 Aug 2018
