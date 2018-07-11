'They told me I'd given up rights to my son'

Video

Many children’s homes and orphanages have closed in recent weeks in Uganda, after the government accused some of involvement in child trafficking and dubious adoptions.

"Sarah" (not her real name) gave up her son to a legal guardianship seven years ago, but has not heard from the American family that took him since.

She feels the home took advantage of her because she was poor and desperate to find someone to look after her son.

Journalist: Patience Atuhaire