Can snowsports take off in Africa?

Africa snowsports: Is Lesotho the next top resort?
When you think of skiing and snowboarding, you probably picture the snowy slopes of Europe and North America.
But what about Africa? Nestled in southern Africa, the mountain kingdom of Lesotho is starting to make itself known on the snowsports scene.
12 Jul 2018
