'People insult me over my facial scars'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Living with facials scars in Nigeria
Like many children in the Yoruba community in Nigeria, Olatunbosun Damilola was given scars on her face by her parents when she was young.
The practice is used in some parts of Nigeria, with the marks signifying the family's tribal or ethnic heritage.
But with the custom becoming less common, Olatunbosun says she faces daily discrimination.
Video Journalists: Foluke Ogunbayo and Grace Ekpu
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window