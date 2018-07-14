Old tyre entrepreneur

Video

Used tyres found at the side of the road in Nigeria are being turned into furniture by a female entrepreneur.

Olabanke Banjo says she's helping the environment - and the pieces are proving so popular that she quit her job to make them full-time.

She told BBC Minute: "When women see what I do they are inspired to do something similar. If I don't take care of my environment, who will?"

Video Journalist: Dan Ikpoyi