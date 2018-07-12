Trump on conflicts in 'vicious Africa'
Donald Trump on 'vicious and violent' African conflict

US President Donald Trump has vowed to help end "vicious and violent" conflicts on the African continent.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the end of a two-day Nato summit in Belgium.

  • 12 Jul 2018
