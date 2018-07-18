The woman who changed Egypt

Video

Huda Shaarawi was an Egyptian feminist who removed her veil publicly in a rejection of the harem system which kept girls and women separate from men.

Hers is the second story in a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi

Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins