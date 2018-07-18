The woman who changed Egypt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huda Shaarawi: Egyptian feminist who started a revolution
Huda Shaarawi was an Egyptian feminist who removed her veil publicly in a rejection of the harem system which kept girls and women separate from men.
Hers is the second story in a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.
This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.
Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi
Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-44814874/huda-shaarawi-egyptian-feminist-who-started-a-revolutionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window