Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabweans assemble for a rare public debate
Just weeks ahead of the first election post-Mugabe, Zimbabweans got together to question their politicians face to face in a highly charged public debate held by BBC World Questions.
Follow one audience member, Chido Govera, as she attends the event, and hear her hopes and thoughts on the future of her country.
Video edited by Ellen Tsang.
Hear the full debate from Harare on World Questions from BBC World Service.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window