Furniture... from car tyres
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Furniture... from car tyres

Olabanke Banjo quit her job to upcycle tyres she finds at the side of the road in Lagos.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Jul 2018