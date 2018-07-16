Getting the UK dancing to Mauritian beats
Mauritian festival brings island sights and sounds to UK

Located in the Indian Ocean, off south-east Africa, Mauritius is a long way from London. But the UK capital got a real slice of island life this weekend at the Mauritian Open Air Festival.

BBC What's New's Nora Fakim went along to find out more.

