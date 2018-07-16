The stranded orphans of IS fighters

Video

When the Islamic State group was pushed out of its Libyan stronghold in the city of Sirte nearly two years ago, the children of some foreign IS fighters were left behind.

Some have returned to their home countries, but more than 20 orphans, most of them from neighbouring Egypt, are still stranded in the Libyan city of Misrata.

The BBC's Sally Nabil met one of them, Jumana, and the grandparents longing for her return.