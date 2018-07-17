Media player
Video
Nelson Mandela: Why some young South Africans think he 'sold out'
One hundred years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, racial inequality in South Africa is still a major issue. Some young people have begun to reassess his legacy, calling him a “sell-out”.
The BBC went to Nelson Mandela Bridge in central Johannesburg to ask young South Africans for their views of the anti-apartheid icon.
17 Jul 2018
