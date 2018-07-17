Can Obama dance better than Mandela?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mandela or Obama, who is the better dancer?

Barack Obama was in South Africa for the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mr Obama shared many of Mandela’s qualities, but he could not dance as well.

The former US President, who recently demonstrated his moves in Kenya, disagreed.

  • 17 Jul 2018
Go to next video: What has Obama done for Africa?