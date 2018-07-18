'No-one is born hating'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mandela 100: Key events and quotes from his life
The world is celebrating the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela, on what would be his 100th birthday.
BBC Africa looks back at some of the key events and quotes from his life.
Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window