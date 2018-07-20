Media player
Being a journalist in Sudan: I face mockery, rejection and harassment
Ola Alsheikh is a photojournalist who works in Khartoum and across Sudan.
She tells BBC Africa One Minute Stories about some of the problems she faces, and why she thinks her work is important.
Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick
20 Jul 2018
