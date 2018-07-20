New railway 'threatens Kenyan wildlife'
Nairobi National Park railway 'threatens Kenyan wildlife'

The construction of a Kenya’s first high-speed railway network should be good news. But part of the line is being built through a national park in the capital Nairobi.

Activists say this poses a major threat to wildlife, which attract tourists from around the world.

Video journalist: Mike Onyiego

