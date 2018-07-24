Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian football coach Salisu Yusuf filmed taking cash
Nigeria’s top football coach, Salisu Yusuf, has been caught on camera taking cash from men posing as football agents.
The footage was captured by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in September 2017 - and is being broadcast for the first time by BBC Africa Eye.
The chief coach of the Super Eagles, and first assistant during the World Cup, is due to lead the national team to the Olympics in 2020.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-44925466/nigerian-football-coach-salisu-yusuf-filmed-taking-cashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window