Instagram poet on the gift of reading

Video

Instagram poet Yrsa Daley-Ward says publishing her work on social media has connected her to previously untapped audiences, who might not have otherwise read poetry.

The writer and poet, who is of mixed West Indian and West African heritage, spoke to the BBC following the publication last month of her memoir, The Terrible, which is written in part prose, part poetry.

Her work explores her difficult childhood and struggles with depression.

Read more: The model who turned her pain into poetry