Zimbabwe election: What do young voters want?
Zimbabwe is about to go the polls for the first time since Robert Mugabe left power.
The youth vote is likely to be an important factor, but what do they think and what issues matter to them? We went to a concert in Mbare to find out.
Video Journalist: Christian Parkinson
29 Jul 2018
