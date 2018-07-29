Mugabe: 'I can't vote for Mnangagwa'
Robert Mugabe has refused to put his support behind his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as Zimbabwe prepares to vote for its next president.

Mr Mugabe, 94, was speaking at a press conference ahead of the historic election - the first in decades without his name on the ballot.

