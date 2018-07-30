What do voters in rural Zimbabwe want?

Media player
Zimbabwe election: What do voters in rural areas want?
Zimbabweans have voted in the country's first election since the ousting of President Robert Mugabe last year.
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani went outside the capital, Harare, to find out how rural voters feel and what issues matter most to them.
Video journalist: Chris Parkinson
30 Jul 2018
