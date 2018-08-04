'I invented a phone charger powered by sex'
From solar car inventions to beds that power phones

Samuel Karimbo from Kenya has been an inventor for nearly 10 years.

Some of his innovations range from a solar car to a bed that can charge a mobile phone through the movements made during sex.

He invited the BBC to have a look at some of his inventions.

