Gaddafi's home still a ghost town
Residents of the Libyan city of Sirte say they feel 'abandoned'

It’s nearly two years since the so-called Islamic State group were ousted from the Libyan city of Sirte.

It was their base in North Africa and they put up an intense fight.

Residents have returned but they say the government and international community have done little to rebuild their city.

  • 02 Aug 2018
