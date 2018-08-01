Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe election: Man shot in skirmishes with police in Harare
One man has been shot during skirmishes with police in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, after the country's historic elections.
The vote that took place on Monday was the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted as president in November after 37 years in power.
Opposition MDC Alliance supporters are angry about delayed presidential results and the ruling Zanu-PF party's parliamentary victory.
Video producer: Christian Parkinson
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-45037169/zimbabwe-election-man-shot-in-skirmishes-with-police-in-harareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window