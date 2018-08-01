Zimbabwe hit by post-election violence
Video

Zimbabwe election: Man shot in skirmishes with police in Harare

One man has been shot during skirmishes with police in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, after the country's historic elections.

The vote that took place on Monday was the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted as president in November after 37 years in power.

Opposition MDC Alliance supporters are angry about delayed presidential results and the ruling Zanu-PF party's parliamentary victory.

Video producer: Christian Parkinson

