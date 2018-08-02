Why loyalty endures for Mugabe's old party

Media player
Zimabwe election: Why loyalty endures for Mugabe's Zanu-PF party
Zanu-PF supporters are in a carefree and a jovial mood outside Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, following news that the ruling party has won a parliamentary majority.
Voters in rural areas have traditionally supported Zanu-PF.
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani has been to Concession, an hour's drive north of Harare, to find out why.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
02 Aug 2018
