'I thought I was going to be killed'
Zimbabwe election: Woman says she was beaten by soldiers in Harare

Following elections in Zimbabwe, the BBC has spoken to a woman who says she was beaten by soldiers in Harare.

The government says it is calling for peace and is investigating the claims.

  • 04 Aug 2018
