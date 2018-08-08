'Our circus has mind, body and soul'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zambia circus comes to London
Circus Zambia works with young people from the Chibolya slum settlement in the capital Lusaka.
It equips its members with circus skills as well as other valuable life skills, giving them a safe space to learn.
BBC What's New went to meet Charles on a recent trip to the UK, raising funds for the circus.
Video producers: Lara Joannides and Ali Farahani
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window