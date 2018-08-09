'Fitting car stereos keeps me young'

Video

Cecilia Wangari is a great-grandmother who works in a garage in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, installing car stereos.

She reckons she is 78 years old - and started the business herself.

It's a family affair and she told her son to learn how to fix and repair the car stereos. She then learnt how to do it by watching him work.

Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai