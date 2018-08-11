'I'm a writer, a mother, a Muslim'

Media player
Filmmaker Sheila Nortley: I'm a writer, a mother, I'm tall, I'm a Muslim
Filmmaker Sheila Nortley believes that loving yourself and being confident is key to success.
She says that Africa is "very much part of her identity" and her films often concentrate on black British characters.
Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara
11 Aug 2018
