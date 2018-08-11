'I'm a writer, a mother, a Muslim'
Filmmaker Sheila Nortley: I'm a writer, a mother, I'm tall, I'm a Muslim

Filmmaker Sheila Nortley believes that loving yourself and being confident is key to success.

She says that Africa is "very much part of her identity" and her films often concentrate on black British characters.

Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara

  • 11 Aug 2018
