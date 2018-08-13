Media player
BBC crew mistaken for ritual killers in Malawi
BBC journalists investigating a series of mysterious murders in Malawi have narrowly escaped death.
The team were working undercover to expose men who claim to suck the blood of children to make get-rich amulets when they were attacked by a crowd of furious villagers.
Investigation by: Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Henry Mhango
13 Aug 2018
